Observers arrive in Erode for bypoll

February 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

General, expenditure and poll observers for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection arrived in the district on Monday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the Election Commission of India has appointed the observers for overseeing the election process.

Raj Kumar Yadav is the general observer for the constituency, while expenditure observer is Gautam Kumar and police observer is Suresh Kumar Chadive.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, and Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar met the observers and held discussions.