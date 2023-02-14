BJP will ensure victory of AIADMK candidate in the Erode (East) byelection

February 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Annamalai said here on Tuesday that the party was gearing up for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency and the objective was to ensure the victory of AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that a scam running to several crores had taken place in the Registration Department. He said the party would stage protests in front of sub-registrar offices to press for action against those who were involved in it. On the Income Tax raids on BBC office, Mr. Annamalai said these were based on evidence.

Earlier, he attended a ceremony on D.B. Road in the city to pay homage to people who died in the 1998 serial blasts. He said 2024 would see Coimbatore returning an MP to Parliament.

He alleged that gun culture was on the rise in Coimbatore city and the police were not acting against it.

He said that if the BJP comes to power, those who are victims of terrorism would get financial assistance in the form of pension.

It was unfortunate that a memorial had not been built for the 58 people who died and the 250 who were injured in the serial blasts. The BJP would not seek a memorial from the DMK. Instead, the BJP would build one when it came to power in the State.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad - Bajrang Dal cadre also paid homage to blast victims at Perur Padithurai marking the 25th anniversary of the serial blasts,