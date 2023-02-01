HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode East bypoll | Panneerselvam names his faction’s candidate, adds caveat

In the event of the BJP putting up its nominee, the candidate would opt out of the fray, said Mr. Panneerselvam

February 01, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Senthil Murugan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Senthil Murugan. Photo: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday announced Senthil Murugan, a less-known member of his group, as the candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

Addressing a press conference at his Chennai residence, Mr. Panneerselvam reiterated his position that in the event of the BJP putting up its nominee, his candidate would opt out of the fray.

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK fields ex-MLA K.S. Thennarasu

Mr. Senthil Murugan, 42, belongs to the Senguntha Mudaliyar community. He is an MBA and is involved in the textile sector, according to J.C.D. Prabhakar, senior leader of the Panneerselvam group.

To a question, Mr. Panneerselvam replied that he would “definitely” meet the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, for her support. To another question, he said he would not be the cause for the AIADMK’s symbol of ‘two leaves’ getting frozen.

He welcomed the Union Budget.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.