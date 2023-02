February 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that election-related complaints can be taken up with the Expenditure, General and Police observers appointed for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection, scheduled for February 27.

A release said that people can contact General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav at 70944-88456, Expenditure Observer Gautam Kumar at 70944-88636 and Police Observer Suresh Kumar Chadivei at 70944-88543.