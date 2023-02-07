HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Election Officer, observers inspect counting centre

February 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni and observers inspecting the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode in Erode on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni and observers inspecting the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode in Erode on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni along with three observers inspected the Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) at Chithode and reviewed the arrangements where counting of votes for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection will take place on March 2.

Mr. Krishnanunni and general bbserver Raj Kumar Yadav, expenditure observer Gautam Kumar and police observer Suresh Kumar Chadive inspected the rooms where electronic voting machines, voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be kept after the polling on February 27. Also, they inspected the rooms where votes and postal votes will be counted.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rajkumar Yadav visited the election control room at the Corporation office and enquired about the number of complaints received. Officials said that 198 election-related complaints were received and explained the action taken against each complaint. He also inspected the media certification and monitoring committees that were formed to monitor the candidates’ election advertisements and expenses in newspapers and on television, radio and social media. He inspected the records and monitored the work process. He also monitored the verification of candidates’ nomination papers by officials and inspected the records concerned.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Krishnamurthy, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Meenatchi, Tahsildar Balasubramaniam, and Assistant Executive Engineer Gowri were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.