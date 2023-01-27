11 polling booths relocated in Erode (East) Assembly constituency

January 27, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday said 11 polling booths in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency have been relocated for the convenience of the electors.

Chairing a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties at the Collectorate, Mr. Krishnanunni said that 238 polling stations were established for the bypolls scheduled for February 2. “For the convenience of the electors, 11 polling booths were relocated,” he added.

Polling booth no. 49 at the Masimalai Rangasamy Gounder Government Girls Higher Secondary School (HSS) at Veerappanchatiram is relocated to the Municipal Primary School (PS) in the area, booth no. 52 at Vinayaga Nursery and PS at Veerappanchatiram to a concrete structure on the Old Corporation Zonal Office premises, booth no. 134 at The Divine Nursery and PS at Karungalpalayam to Municipal PS at Mariamman Kovil Street, booth no. 138 at Erode Municipal Kamarajar HSS to Rajajipuram Municipal PS, booth nos. 149 and 150 at the Damayandhi Babuset Municipal Marriage Hall at Vasuki Street to Sengunthar PS at Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, booth no. 151 at the Marriage Hall to Lalitha Educational Institution Middle School, booth no. 186 at the Government Girls HSS on Gandhiji Road to St. Mary’s High School on Poondurai Road, booth no. 212 and 215 at Railway Colony Municipal Middle School at Subbarayalu Street to Adi Dravidar Boys Hostel at Stoney Bridge area and the booth no. 232 at the Old Chief Educational Office at Old Railway Station Road to C.S.I. Primary School on Old Railway Station Road.

