HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Control room set up at Labour Department

February 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With all the commercial establishments asked to declare holiday with paid leave for workers on the polling day for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection on February 27, the Labour Department has given contact details of officials to report violations.

A release said the government had issued an order asking all commercial establishments, shops, motor transport companies, beedi companies, hotels, government and private offices and others establishments to declare holiday on Monday and provide paid leave for both, temporary and permanent workers. Control rooms were established to report violations to the officials concerned.

Complaints can be taken up with the Erode Officer V.M. Thirugnanasamandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) at 94453-98751 and at 0424-2270090, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.