Erode(East) bypoll | Complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

February 20, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Monday said there had been a complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

The police were being used by the DMK government for holding ‘katta panchayat’, he said.

Campaigning for AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu, he said, “We are not accusing the Police Department of anything. They are hard workers, but their hands are tied.”

He said the same department had performed well when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister. “But Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is saying he cannot sleep, as no one is listening to him, even Ministers and the Director-General of Police,” he added.

Mr. Annamalai claimed that Mr. Thennarasu, the NDA candidate, was facing 30 DMK Ministers, who were camping in the constituency and confining voters to sheds and paying them money. “The whole of Tamil Nadu is looking to the byelection result to know whether dharma or adharma wins,” he said, and added that the DMK would be taught a lesson.

He said the 22 months of Mr. Stalin’s rule were ‘dark days’, and accused the DMK of failing to fulfil its poll promises. Claiming that poor quality pressure cookers were distributed by the DMK to electors in the constituency, Mr. Annamalai asked people not to use them as they may burst. “They are selling products that will harm you,” he said. The leader claimed that all the departments were spoiled under the DMK rule, and the government was being run for the development of a single family.

Mr. Annamalai said that Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made a statement in Parliament that his department could not work in Tamil Nadu due to corruption and lack of cooperation from the State government.