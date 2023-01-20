Political parties in Erode briefed about model code of conduct

January 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

With byelection for Erode (East) Assembly constituency scheduled on February 27, political parties were informed about the model code of conduct (MCC) and were asked to desist from indulging in personal attacks during the campaign.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar held a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties here on Friday.

He explained the dos and don’ts for political parties and candidates and asked them to remove wall writings, banners and hoardings. He asked them to ensure that personal attacks on the basis of caste and derogatory remarks are to be avoided during the campaign.

He asked them to obtain permission from the election officials for campaigns and also not to campaign near schools, colleges, hospitals and religious establishments.

The Commissioner asked them to obtain permission for election-related advertisements and ensure that campaigns are over by 10 p.m. He said that guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting a free and fair election will be followed and asked political parties to extend their cooperation.

Mr. Sivakumar also advised people, traders and businessmen to have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000.