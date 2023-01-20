Erode East bypoll | Control room established to receive election-related complaints

January 20, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - ERODE

A control room was established at the Erode Corporation’s Central Office on Friday, where the public can lodge election-related complaints.

The by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on February 27, for which filing of nominations will begin on January 31.

The Returning Officer for the constituency and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said members of the public and electors can lodge complaints at 1800 4259 4890. Officials will conduct inquiries into the complaints received, and action would be taken. The control room functions round-the-clock.

Members of the public can also lodge complaints with the flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) that will begin functioning from Saturday.

.