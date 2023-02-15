HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | Public holiday on poll day, February 27

All government offices and all educational institutions in the constituency will remain closed, a government order said

February 15, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness board asking electors to cast their votes for the Erode (East) bypoll on February 27

An awareness board asking electors to cast their votes for the Erode (East) bypoll on February 27 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A public holiday has been declared for government offices and educational institutions that fall under the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on the day of polling, on February 27.

A Government Order No. 110 dated February 9, 2023 of the Public (Miscellaneous) Department said the Election Commission of India has notified February 27 as the poll day for the byelection to the constituency. Under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the poll day has to be declared a public holiday.

The notification, to be published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, said a public holiday will be declared in areas in the constituency. Also, all employees working in Erode and neighbouring districts, but registered as voters in the constituency, shall be given a paid holiday on February 27.

All government offices, including industrial establishments of government bodies, and all educational institutions in the constituency will remain closed on February 27, the order said.

