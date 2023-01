January 04, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - ERODE

E. Thirumahan Everaa, 46, sitting MLA of the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, and son of former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, died at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Mr. Everaa had contested as an Indian National Congress (INC) candidate and was elected to the current Assembly in 2021.

Party sources said he was unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he suffered a heart attack and died around 12.30 p.m.