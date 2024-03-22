GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | SC likely to hear plea today

Although the AAP said it has moved the top court to quash the arrest, no special Supreme Court bench was set up on March 21 night to hear Mr. Kejriwal’s plea, sources said

March 22, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on March 21, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, will be produced before a special court on March 22. 

A high-paced drama that ensued for a couple of hours after the ED team arrived at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence, culminated with his arrest, as the agency took him to its headquarters in central Delhi. 

Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy

The ED has arrested him on the charges of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. 

Analysis | On the fallout of the arrest of Kejriwal on INDIA bloc

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it has moved the Supreme Court to quash the arrest, and has asked for an urgent hearing after the Delhi High Court declined to grant any immediate protection to Mr. Kejriwal.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates on March 21

Follow the live here for more updates on the case: 

  • March 22, 2024 08:05
    AAP calls for nationwide protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

    The AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai gave a call on Thursday for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

    At a midnight press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi, Rai and the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned how Mr. Kejriwal was arrested.

    Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the AAP protest outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence. 

    PTI

  • March 22, 2024 08:00
    AAP’s claim of pursuing corruption-free governance receives big dent as Kejriwal goes to jail in connection with liquor scam case

    AAP’s claim of pursuing corruption-free governance and alternative politics receives a big dent as Mr. Kejriwal goes to jail in connection with the liquor scam case. 

    An IIT graduate, Mr. Kejriwal first led AAP to form the government in Delhi in 2013 with outside support from the Congress. He faced off with former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency and defeated her by a margin of 22,000 votes in his poll debut. 

    But the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress government lasted only 49 days as Mr. Kejriwal resigned since he was unable to pass the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. 

    Buoyed by the party’s electoral gains in its first-ever elections in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal announced his decision to face off with the BJP’s Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, only to face a crushing defeat. 

    The next year, Mr. Kejriwal led AAP to victory on 67 seats in the national capital, restricting the BJP, which was riding the Modi wave, to only three seats while the Congress drew a blank. 

    In the run-up to the 2015 Assembly polls, he had constantly apologised for his actions during the 49-day tenure in 2013 and promised not to quit again. 

    Emerging from the anti-corruption movement of 2011, AAP was founded in the national capital by Mr. Kejriwal and his closest associates on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) the next year. 

    Within a short span of 12 years, Mr. Kejriwal has single-handedly led AAP’s rise as the third largest national party of the country, following the BJP and the Congress, having its footprints not only in Delhi and Punjab but also in faraway Gujarat and Goa. 

    Mr. Kejriwal, who was challenged by politicians during his ‘India Against Corruption’ days to take a plunge into active politics to taste realpolitik, managed to keep issues like health, education, water and electricity supply as the core of his politics and governance, even as his detractors slammed him for giving up on his promise for Lokpal. 

    Mr. Kejriwal, who rose to prominence as an activist riding on the widespread public anger over big-ticket corruption charges on the then Congress-led UPA regime in 2011, still maintains the streak, slamming politicians over the dilapidated condition of health and education in the country. 

    While defending Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain, Mr. Kejriwal used to call corruption “treason” and assert that AAP follows the path shown by Bhagat Singh.

  • March 22, 2024 07:55
    From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Kejriwal’s arrest big blow to AAP before LS polls

    From leading the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement to becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi thrice in a row, Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, has had a chequered career as a bureaucrat-turned-activist-turned-politician.

    Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest comes at a time when his AAP is making a serious foray into electoral politics through a tie-up with its opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. 

    The 55-year-old AAP national convener’s arrest may have serious repercussions on the poll fortunes of the party since he has been at the centre of its plans and strategy for the Lok Sabha election. 

    In his absence, the party stares at uncertainty as many of its other senior leaders are either in jail or in political obscurity. 

    PTI

  • March 22, 2024 07:54
    Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain Delhi CM: Delhi Minister Atishi

    High drama prevailed outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Thursday evening as Enforcement Directorate officials reached his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area at 6.45 p.m. with a search warrant and Delhi police officers escorted him out of his bungalow around 11 p.m. 

    “Mr. Kejriwal is the AAP supremo, he is the Delhi CM, and he will remain the CM... there are no two ways about it,” Delhi Minister Atishi told a battery of mediapersons gathered outside the residence. 

    Read the story here.

Delhi / money laundering / Aam Aadmi Party

