Erode (East) bypoll | District Election team inspects college to use as counting centre

The Government College of Engineering in Chithode was inspected to see if it met the requirements to be a counting centre; counting of votes of the bypoll will take place on March 2

January 24, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni (left) holding discussions with officials about the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni (left) holding discussions with officials about the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Erode District Election team on Tuesday inspected the Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) in Chithode, for confirming it as the centre to be set up for counting of votes for the Erode (East) bypoll. The bypoll is scheduled for February 27, while the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The team, led by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Public Works Department officials and election officials checked the security and safety aspects at the institute and other basic amenities that need to be provided during counting.

Erode East bypoll | Vulnerable booths being identified: District Election Officer Krishnanunni

Mr. Krishnanunni told the media that counting of votes had taken place at the centre during previous elections, and based on this, the centre had been identified. He said that Tuesday’s visit was made as part of a mandatory requirement to check the centre for convenience, and other aspects, before it was finalised.

The Collector said that once the identification process is completed, it would be communicated to the Chief Election officer and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval. “Only after getting their approval, the counting centre will be finalised”, he said.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Assistant Returning Officer Muthukumar, Election Tahsildar Sivagami, PWD Executive Engineer Krishnamurthy, Assistant Director (Land Survey) Subramaniyam, Corporation Executive Engineers Vijayakumar and Balasubramaniam and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / regional elections / state politics / politics (general) / election

