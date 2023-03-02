Palaniswami accuses DMK of having secured victory in Erode (East) after carrying out “murder of democracy”

March 02, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Thursday accused the DMK government of having secured victory in the Erode (East) byelection for its ally, Congress, by indulging in “brazen violation” of election rules and carrying out the “murder of democracy in a disgusting manner.”

Terming the ruling front’s victory as a “defeat of democracy and political morality” of the State, the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, listed the complaints against the way the ruling party conducted itself in the run-up to and during the day of polling (February 27). He accused the DMK of devising “the Erode (East) formula by detaining electors in camps”, taking people to tourist places on buses and “intimidating” them of withdrawal of social security benefits in the event of non-cooperation. “When the people are extremely upset with the DMK regime, the AIADMK would have won handsomely if the byelection had been held in a democratic way. But, through the power of money, the DMK had made the Congress [emerge] victorious. It would not behove of the ruling party to boast about the victory,” he said.

He also found fault with the Election Commission for not following up on a complaint given by his party regarding those who were no longer residents of the constituency or alive being on the electoral rolls. Likewise, no action was taken on irregularities that took place on the day of polling, he said, thanking those who had worked and cast votes for his party’s candidate.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters, Panruti S. Ramachandran, advisor of the camp led by deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, expressed sadness over the party’s defeat, which was yet another instance of the run of electoral setbacks in the last six years. Despite Mr. Palaniswami and his followers not eliciting cooperation, his camp had worked for the candidate. He also emphasised the need for unity among the ranks of the AIADMK.

V.K. Sasikala, the party’s former interim general secretary, reiterated her claim that she would achieve cohesion in the party and make it victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.