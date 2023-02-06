HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode (East) bypoll | Panneerselvam’s camp announces withdrawal of its candidate

The announcement came after the deposed AIADMK coordinator held a meeting with his supporters; last week the BJP had expressed its preference for Mr. Pannneerselvam to withdraw his candidate

February 06, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

The camp led by the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday decided to withdraw its candidate, B. Senthil Murugan, for the Erode (East) bypoll from the fray. The bypoll is scheduled for February 27

The announcement was made by K. P. Krishnan, former Minister and deputy coordinator of the camp, at a press meet in Chennai on Monday, after a meeting chaired by Mr. Panneerselvam with his supporters. 

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | O. Panneerselvam says he will put up a candidate

The former Minister was flanked by R. Vaithilingam, joint coordinator, and J.C.D. Prabhakar, another deputy coordinator of the camp.  Mr. Senthil Murugan had filed his nomination papers on Friday last.

Mr. Krishnan claimed the decision had been made as his camp had emerged “victorious” from of several measures taken by it. “We want to ensure the success of the ‘two-leaves’ symbol,” left behind by the party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran, and his successor Jayalalithaa,” he added. 

The AIADMK camp led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami had nominated former MLA K. S. Thennarasu as their candidate for the bypoll. Last week, BJP leaders had met both Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam and asked them to work in a “united AIADMK”. The national party had later expressed its preference for Mr. Panneerselvam to withdraw his candidate from the fray.

ALSO READ
AIADMK’s amended bylaws are still under challenge, says Election Commission

On Sunday, Mr. Panneerselvam’s followers took exception to the manner in which the AIADMK  presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain, had sought the opinion of members of the general council on the party’s nominee. They complained that the interim order of the Supreme Court in the matter had been “violated.”

Mr. Hussain, along with former Law Minister, C. Ve. Shanmugam, are expected to meet officials of the Election Commission on Monday evening, and submit all the documents concerning the choice of the candidate for the by-poll.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.