GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad artist sketches bring alive Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect

March 07, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur
Hyderabad-based artist Harrsha Samudrala shared “imagination sketches” of the suspect in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, made by him based on the photograph shared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Hyderabad-based artist Harrsha Samudrala shared “imagination sketches” of the suspect in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, made by him based on the photograph shared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

As the suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast remains elusive with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announcing a ₹10 lakh bounty for information, a Hyderabad-based artist has used one of the CCTV-captures to sketch the person of interest.   

NIA takes over ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ blast case

The 35-year-old artist Harrsha Samudrala, who lives in Kukatpally, shared three “imagination sketches” of the suspect based on the photograph shared by the NIA. Mr. Harrsha also tagged the NIA, Bengaluru Police and Commissioner of Bengaluru police among others in the post. 

In another post, earlier on Thursday, he shared four more sketches, revealing different angles of the suspect as seen in the CCTV footage which has been making rounds on social media since a week. 

Mr. Harrsha said his intention was to help the investigation. “If by seeing my sketches, people in the cafe that day can recall the suspect’s face and share their feedback, I can do more sketches too,” he said. 

The Kukatpally-based artist, who currently works as a freelancer, claims to have been sketching professionally for 11 years now. He has not worked with a central investigating agency. However, he has helped individual clients in medical and other investigations. He said he also had sketched the accused in the 2018 gangrape in Hyderabad.

The NIA on Wednesday released a photograph of the suspect’s ‘wanted’ poster and said the identity of the informer will be kept secret. Meanwhile the Hyderabad police have stepped up security measures after the blast.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.