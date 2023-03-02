Erode (East) bypoll | Counting of votes underway, results to be declared today

March 02, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - ERODE

Counting of votes for the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll, polling for which was held on February 27, began on the morning of Thursday, March 2.

A contingent of 750-odd paramilitary and police personnel was posted at the counting centre, the Government College of Engineering, Chithode, to ensure smooth and peaceful counting.

Monday’s polling recorded a turnout of 74.79% and the political fortunes of 77 candidates, including E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress and K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK, will be known today.

The counting began with postal ballots at 8 a.m., while the counting of votes polled in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) commenced at 8.30 a.m.

At the end of first round of counting, as of 10.30 a.m., E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress had secured 8,429 votes, K. S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK 2,773 and Menaka Navaneethan of Naam Tamilar Katch secured 522 votes.

Since 77 candidates contested in the byelection, counting is taking place on two floors, with 10 tables in ground floor and six tables on the first floor.