Grievance day redress meeting to resume at Erode Collectorate from March 6

March 04, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The grievance redress day meeting that was cancelled due to the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency for over a month will resume at the Collectorate from March 6.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect from January 18 and the meeting held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievance redress meetings, was deferred until the poll process was completed. The release said that since the code of conduct was withdrawn from March 4, the grievance meeting will continue on Mondays while other grievance meetings will also continue.

