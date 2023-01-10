Tamil Nadu Assembly condoles passing of Thirumahan Everaa, Masthan and others

January 10, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated January 11, 2023 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, led by Speaker M. Appavu, on Tuesday adopted condolence resolutions over the recent passing of Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, former Vice-Chairperson of State Minorities Commission D. Masthan, Tamil scholars K. Nedunchezhiyan, Avvai Natarajan, script writer Aaroor Dass, artist and writer Manohar Devadoss and Brazilian football sensation Pelé.

The Speaker also made obituary references over the passing of four former legislators of the House – A. Chinnasamy, Thillai Gandhi alias G. Adhimoolam, Durai Govindarajan and N. Somasundaram.

Members of the House observed a few moments of silence in remembering the departed souls. The Chair later adjourned the House proceedings for the day. The House will resume on Wednesday when a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address to the House is scheduled.