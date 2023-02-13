DMK should use its funds for Kalaignar Pen Memorial: Dhinakaran

February 13, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - ERODE

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to use DMK funds instead of government funds for installing a pen-shaped memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Speaking to reporters here after taking part at the family function of a party functionary, he said that instead of establishing the memorial in the sea, it should be established on the DMK premises or at Karunanidhi’s mausoleum. If the Chief Minister was firm on establishing a pen-shaped memorial in the sea, it would be a wrong decision, he said.

He reiterated that his party had withdrawn from the Erode (East) Assembly byelection because it was not allotted the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol and said no one had approached his party for support.

“In the future, we will bring in Amma (Jayalalithaa’s) government and unite all her true followers,” he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran said the DMK did not fulfil 90% of its important election promises. It had promised the voters that it would get NEET abolished in Tamil Nadu, waive education loans and implement the old pension scheme for government employees. But it did not keep these promises. “If the DMK-led alliance wins in the by-election, it will not be a true victory, and the DMK is well aware of it,” he said.

Asked whether he would meet O. Panneerselvam, and invite him to join the AMMK, Mr. Dhinakaran said the former Chief Minister was fighting a legal battle challenging his expulsion from the AIADMK.

“The two leaves symbol given to the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction is a temporary arrangement. It is not right to invite Mr. Panneerselvam to join the AMMK. I will meet him if an opportunity presents itself. To defeat the DMK in the future, the AIADMK’s true workers should join together and form an alliance. We will not join hands with Mr. Palaniswami, but only with the true AIADMK workers,” he said.