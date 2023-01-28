Panneerselvam announces 118-member panel to oversee Erode (East) byelection work

January 28, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday announced the formation of an 118-member panel to coordinate his group’s work for the Erode (East) byelection.

Headed by the group’s joint coordinator and MLA R. Vaithilingam, the committee includes the deputy coordinators, K.P. Krishnan, J.C.D. Prabhakar and P.H. Manoj Pandian; former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan; Usilampatti MLA P. Ayyappan; and Rajya Sabha Member R. Dharmar. Among the other members were former MPs V. Maitreyan, R. Gopalakrishnan, P.D. Elangovan, S.P.M. Syed Khan and V. Elumalai; and former MLAs E.A. Rathinasabapathy, S. Rathinavel, V. Govindaraj, V.N.P. Venkataraman, A. Subburathinam and R Rajalakshmi.