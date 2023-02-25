Erode (East) bypoll | Campaign ends

February 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated February 26, 2023 04:54 pm IST

The three-week long intense campaign for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday as the stage is all set for the polling on February 27.

The byelection, necessitated due the death of E. Thirumahan Everaa, has seen intense campaigning by the DMK, Congress and AIADMK. Also, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidates were on vehicle and door-to-door campaigns seeking the support of electors.

Claims of distribution of cash and gift items to voters by both the Dravidian parties and AIADMK’s claim that voters were confined in sheds and their democratic right to meet the electors were curtailed by the DMK, were highlighted during the campaign by the leaders. Also, the police registered cases over the clash between DMK and NTK cadre that was brought under control after the police stepped in.

As the campaign ended, outsiders left the constituency while election officials said new regulations were in force from 6 p.m. on Saturday till the end of poll on Monday. Regulations were parties should not conduct any public meetings, display any election materials by means of any media and release poll surveys.

A total of 77 candidates are in fray and polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 27. Dispatch of poll materials to polling stations will commence on Sunday morning.