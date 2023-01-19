Erode East bypoll: Elangovan’s family holds an edge to get the seat

January 19, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India has announced that the by-poll for Erode East Constituency will be held on February 27 after the sitting MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa (46), passed away earlier this month.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee sources said that it is too early to say whether the seat would be given to one of the family members - Everaa’s father E.V.K.S. Elangovan or his brother, Sanjay Sampath, but they are among the probable candidates.

However, party leaders feel that the family could ultimately retain the seat because of influence it has within the party and the unfortunate circumstances under which the by-poll is being held.

While Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said that the party will have to deliberate and discuss whom to nominate for the Erode East assembly constituency by-poll, he also refused to comment whether DMK will contest in the by-election.

Furthermore, Erode district Congress office bearers said that Makkal Rajan, Erode district secretary, is likely to make a pitch for the seat claiming that the seat need not necessarily stay within the family and should be given to a district functionary who has worked for the party locally.