HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea challenging Kalaignar Pen Monument filed in Supreme Court

‘Construction of the pen statue in the sea when Chennai city has sufficient land space will impact the coastal ecosystem and marine life.’

February 08, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Screengrab of the video showing the proposed Kalaignar Pen Monument. Photo: Special Arrangement

Screengrab of the video showing the proposed Kalaignar Pen Monument. Photo: Special Arrangement

Challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to construct 134-feet high ‘Pen Monument’ in the memory of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi at the Bay of Bengal in Chennai, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The PIL filed by a few residents sought direction to the Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate to drop the project so that the structure does not damage the ecosystem and marine life along the coast of Marina beach.

ALSO READ
At sea, or not at sea

It said fishermen across the coastal areas especially in Chennai would be affected by the State’s decision to construct the statue at Bay of Bengal, as it would adversely impact the livelihood of fishermen living in 32 fishing hamlets. The move also violates CRZ-IA, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA and damage the ecosystem along the Marina beach, the petition stated.

The PIL added that the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) approved the project while environmentalists have raised an alarm about potential damage to the coastal ecosystem. Construction of the pen statue in the sea when Chennai city has sufficient land space will impact the marine life, it pointed out.

ALSO READ
Ruckus at public hearing on Kalaignar Pen Memorial as activists raise concerns

“The proposed monument would be located around 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina beach coast, the State sought permission under Section 4 (ii)(j) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification amended in March 22, 2016.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked the State to submit the final Environment Impact EIA/EMA report within four years,” the plea added.

Pen memorial will be built only after getting all clearances: T.N. tells NGT

Earlier last week, in response to a case filed at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the proposed pen memorial, the Public Works Department said the project would be commenced only after obtaining all necessary clearances and permissions from various authorities, including the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

(with inputs from ANI)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / environmental politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.