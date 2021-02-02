Farmers’ protest | A cause of inconvenience to residents of Delhi, neighbouring States: Govt.

Special Correspondent
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur in New Delhi.

China strips license from second lawyer for ‘Hong Kong 12’ activists

AP
Ren Quanniu. File

India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secretary

PTI
Anup Wadhawan. File

Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies in doubt after positive COVID-19 tests

Reuters
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne. File
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur in New Delhi.

Farmers’ protest | A cause of inconvenience to residents of Delhi, neighbouring States: Govt.

Ren Quanniu. File

China strips license from second lawyer for ‘Hong Kong 12’ activists

Anup Wadhawan. File

India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secretary

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne. File

Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies in doubt after positive COVID-19 tests

File photo of singer Rihanna.
National

Rihanna brings global Twitter attention to farm protests

Boxes of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in a refrigerator at a NHS mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Britain January 11, 2021.
Science

Updated efficacy results show benefits of delaying second dose of Oxford vaccine

  • 5hrs

COVID-19

Photo: Twitter/@CensusIndia2021
Government likely to postpone census to 2022 Amit Baruah Vijaita Singh

National

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a news conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.February 3, 2021.
National

India's reputation has taken 'massive hit': Rahul Gandhi on farmers' protests

PTI
  • 1hr

International

Ren Quanniu. File
International

China strips license from second lawyer for ‘Hong Kong 12’ activists

AP
  • 2hrs
A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo. File
Health

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first jab cuts COVID-19 transmission substantially: U.K. study

PTI
  • 2hrs

States

States

Quota issue: Maratha Kranti Morcha lashes out at Sharad Pawar

Shoumojit Banerjee
States

Maharashtra’s active cases down to 41,586

Shoumojit Banerjee

Cities

Retired Bombay High Court Justice B.G. Kolse-Patil. File
Mumbai

Kolse-Patil says AMU student leader’s remarks a ‘mistake’

Shoumojit Banerjee
  • 34mins
Collector V. Vishnu at the capacity building workshop held in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.
Madurai

Workshop for government officials on Biological Diversity Act

  • 1hr

Multimedia

&nbsp;

Watch | Budget 2021: What's costlier and what's cheaper

&nbsp;

Watch | Highlights of Union Budget 2021

Leopard spotted in Bengaluru.

Watch | Leopard spotted in Bengaluru

&nbsp;

Watch | Inside the world's biggest vaccine production hub

Entertainment

File photo of singer Rihanna.

Rihanna brings global Twitter attention to farm protests

Special Correspondent
Gautham Menon: The guy who made ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ is the best version of me

20 years of Gautham Menon: A retrospective on his movies, romance and everything in between

Gautam Sunder
Julia Roberts arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills

Golden Globes award ceremony to be bi-coastal event

Reuters
Parineeti Chopra in ‘The Girl On The Train’

‘The Girl On The Train’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s murder-mystery looks intriguing

The Hindu Net Desk
Ramin Bahrani

Ramin Bahrani to reunite with Aravind Adiga for ‘Amnesty’ adaptation

PTI

Sport

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne. File

Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies in doubt after positive COVID-19 tests

Reuters
Kevin Pietersen

Former cricketers express concern about Australia pulling out of South Africa tour

PTI
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (L) plays a shot as West Indies' Alzarri Joseph watches during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 3, 2021.

Chittagong Test | Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

AP
Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith of Australia. File

Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

PTI
Cricket Australia’s (CA’s) interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley. Photo: Twitter/@HockleyNick

We did everything possible, also offered to host South Africa: Cricket Australia’s CEO Hockley

PTI

Business

Science

Health

Technology

Education

TRENDING TODAY