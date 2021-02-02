Farmers’ protest | A cause of inconvenience to residents of Delhi, neighbouring States: Govt.Special Correspondent
No summons issued to volunteers providing support to farmers., it says
- 1hr
China strips license from second lawyer for ‘Hong Kong 12’ activistsAP
Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.
- 2hrs
India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce SecretaryPTI
Last month, an USTR investigation has concluded that India's 2% digital services tax on e-commerce supply discriminates against U.S. companies and is inconsistent with international tax principles.
- 2hrs
Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies in doubt after positive COVID-19 testsReuters
Head coach Mickey Arthur and opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for coronavirus
- 1hr
42mins Top news of the day: Supreme Court declines to entertain pleas for probe into Republic Day violence; Centre warns Twitter of penal action over farmers’ protests, and more
-
56mins Lawyers urge Chief Justice of India to restrain MHA from imposing further internet shutdown at Delhi borders
-
