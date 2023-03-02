HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | Victory credit goes to T.N. CM Stalin: Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Mr. Elangovan said his aim was to complete projects in the constituency begun by his son and late MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa

March 02, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated March 03, 2023 02:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Sivakumar (left), Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency handing over the ‘Certificate of Election’ to Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan after he was declared as winner in Erode on March 2, 2023

K. Sivakumar (left), Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency handing over the ‘Certificate of Election’ to Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan after he was declared as winner in Erode on March 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN M

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan, on Thursday, gave credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his victory in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Thursday, Mr. Elangovan said people had recognised the performance of the State government as Mr. Stalin had fulfilled 80% of the DMK’s election promises.

Support for alliance

He added that the victory showed the love, affection and support that people of the State felt towards the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The people of the State began leaning towards Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra” he said.

Mr. Elangovan said his sole aim was to implement projects that were begun by his son and former MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

He said the DMK-led alliance would win the Lok Sabha elections next year just like the present byelection, and lauded the DMK Ministers for their hard work during the campaign for the by-election.

“I wonder whether the Ministers had worked as much when they themselves contested in an election,” he said, thanking them as well as Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, who had extended his party’s support.

Mr. Elangovan said even as a few persons had said the election was not conducted properly and people were cheated, AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu had told the media that the Election Commission of India had conducted the election in a proper manner. 

