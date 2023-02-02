Demand for flags, dhotis and towels picks up in Erode

February 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ERODE

With political parties intensifying their campaign for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, the demand for flags of political parties, dhotis, saris and towels has picked up in markets here.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of former MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, is scheduled for February 27 and most of the parties had announced their candidates for the election.

Party flags of various sizes, dhotis, saris, towels, caps and other campaigning materials have started to arrive at the textile shops in the city.

“We did not expect the announcement for the election within a short period. But, we have placed orders and deliveries have started”, said P. Murugan, a wholesaler at Panneerselvam Park. Shops selling these materials are located at Kongalamman Kovil Street, Manikoondu, Thiruvenkatasamy Street, Venkatachalam Street and in market areas. Traders said that the sales have picked up.

“Not only the major political parties purchase flags and other materials, other parties too purchase materials”, said another wholesaler P. Shanmugam.

Party functionaries and cadre prefer dhotis, saris and towels printed with party flags that are available at an affordable price. “We sell in bulk and also in retail to the cadre”, he added.

Since the cost of labour and printing charges have gone up, the price of dhotis and saris had also gone up by over 20% when compared to the previous election. Since it is not summer, sale of caps did not pick up, while sale of mufflers, shawls and white shirts have improved.

With three weeks left for the election and parties intensifying their campaign, the election fever has started and sales are expected to increase further in the coming days, asserted another trader at Manikoondu area. “Most of the candidates focus on door-to-door campaigns and flags play a major role in seeking the attention of the electors”, the trader added.

K. Selvaraj, president of the Erode Gani Market Weekly All Textile Merchants’ Association told The Hindu that sale of dhotis and saris of two major political parties have picked up and are expected to go up further in the coming day.s.