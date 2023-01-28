HamberMenu
Erode (East) bypoll | Randomisation of EVMs completed in Erode

Erode District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni on Saturday said polling will be held at 238 polling stations, with 1,408 electronic voting machines

January 28, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carrying out the randomisation of electronic voting machines on Saturday

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carrying out the randomisation of electronic voting machines on Saturday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) that will be used in the Erode (East) bypoll on February 27 was completed in Erode and handed over to the Returning Officer for the constituency, on Saturday.

The process was carried out by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni through the Election Commission of India (ECI) website in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

The Collector said that polling will be held at 238 polling stations in the constituency for which 1,408 EVMs have been kept ready. He said randomisation was completed for 286 control units, 286 ballot units and 310 voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT). “Thus, randomisation has been completed for 882 machines,” he added.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar, Personal Assistant to Collector Ganesh (General) and Gurunathan (Accounts) Tahsildars Sivagami (Election) and Vijayakumar (Disaster Management), Assistant Returning Officer Muthukrishnan and other officials were present.

