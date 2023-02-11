HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode(East) byelection: two more paramilitary companies reach Erode

February 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Erode

M. Sabari
CISF personnel arriving ahead of the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Saturday.

CISF personnel arriving ahead of the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Two more companies of paramilitary forces reached Erode and took out a march on Saturday.

The Erode (East) byelection is scheduled for February 27, and 238 polling booths have been set up for the byelection. A part of security measures, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, Paramilitary Forces, and Railway Protection Force would be deployed. Accordingly, 160 members of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force from Chennai, Avadi, and Vellore reached Erode on February 8.

Following the identification of 32 polling booths as sensitive, it was decided to deploy additional companies of paramilitary personnel for protection. On Friday night and Saturday morning, 184 personnel from Andhra Pradesh reached Erode. Two more companies of paramilitary forces will reach Erode by Sunday.

The paramilitary forces took a march in important locations on Saturday evening. The march started from Rajajipuram, passed through Krishnampalayam, Vairapalayam, and Bhavani Road, and ended at Periya Agraharam. A total of 180 paramilitary personnel, 75 members of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, and 50 constables from the Tamil Nadu Police participated in this march, which was led by Commandant Rathore and Erode DSP Anandakumar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.