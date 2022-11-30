Palaniswami challenges T.N. CM to a debate on schemes implemented in the State

November 30, 2022 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - SALEM

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take part in a debate over the schemes implemented during the 10 years of AIADMK rule (2011-21) and the 18 months of DMK rule.

Addressing media persons at Edappadi in Salem district Mr. Palaniswami recalled that on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin at a government function in Ariyalur district, had levelled charges against the AIADMK and said that the State had gone backward on various fronts during the 10-year rule of the AIADMK. Also, the Chief Minister said the State had gone down in industrial growth and no schemes were implemented for the welfare of the people during the AIADMK rule.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the Reserve Bank of India had, in its report, pointed out that Tamil Nadu had become the number one State in the country. “It is only because of the steps taken during the AIADMK rule that industrial growth has accelerated”, he said and asked if any new industries had been started or any schemes implemented in the last 18 months in the State.

‘Let people judge’

Listing out the schemes implemented from 2011 to 2021, the Leader of the Opposition said, “I am ready for a debate at any place to explain the schemes implemented during the AIADMK rule and its completion status. You (Mr. Stalin) should explain what schemes were implemented in the last 18 months and its benefits to the people”, he said and added that, “Let people be neutral and provide a judgment”.

Online gaming regulation

To a question on the delay in getting the T.N. Governor’s assent for a law to ban online gambling and for the regulation of online games in the State, Mr. Edappadi said the AIADMK enacted legislation imposing a ban and private companies offering online games moved the court. “It took one-and-half years for the DMK government to enact legislation,” he said and added that he took up the issue with the Governor R.N. Ravi during a meeting last week.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the police had identified 2,138 persons selling ganja to students near educational institutions but could arrest only 148 persons. “Many offenders were ruling party members and the police could not act against them,” he alleged and charged that cocaine worth ₹360 crore was seized from a DMK councillor in Rameswaram.

Earlier, under the MLA Local Area Development Fund, the former Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for new work projects to the tune of ₹58.70 lakh and also inaugurated completed work projects to the tune of ₹2.45 crore.