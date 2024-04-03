GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Rahul Gandhi, CPI’s Annie Raja to file nomination papers for Wayanad today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh

April 03, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

File picture of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will submit his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency today after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad. CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raj will also submit her nomination papers today in the same constituency.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur town.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates - April 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 2 issued transfer orders for top officials in five States namely Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The poll body also appointed special observers in the states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

Follow The Hindu’s live updates here:

  • April 03, 2024 09:11
    Rahul Gandhi to submit nomination papers for Wayanad constituency today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on April 3 to submit his nomination papers at the collectorate for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

    Mr. Gandhi will arrive in a helicopter at Thalakkal ground at 10 a.m. and then head for new Municipal bus stand by car. The roadshow will begin from the bus stand premises at 11 a.m.

    All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president M.M. Hassan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala, along with other State leaders, will accompany Mr. Gandhi.

    Read the full story here.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / Lok Sabha / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.