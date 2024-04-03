April 03, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will submit his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency today after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad. CPI national leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raj will also submit her nomination papers today in the same constituency.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur town.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 2 issued transfer orders for top officials in five States namely Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The poll body also appointed special observers in the states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

