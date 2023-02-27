Erode East bypoll live updates | Polling under way in Erode (East)

For the first time since the 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, the State witnesses a by-election in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 27, 2023. Polling begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Arrangements are in place for 2,26,898 electors electors to cast their votes in 238 polling booths.

February 27, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:07 am IST

Erode (East) Assembly constituency witnesses a bypoll following the sudden demise of the Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa who was the great grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and the son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan. The 46-year-old legislator died due to cardiac arrest on January 4, 2023.

The announcement of the by-election by the Election Commission of India, that came within two weeks (on January 18) since the seat fell vacant, caught many political parties off guard.

At a time when Mr. Everaa’s brother E. Sanjay Sampath was speculated to be a potential candidate for the bypoll after his Mr. Elangovan expressed unwillingness to contest, the Congress high command, in a surprising move, on February 22, fielded Mr. Elangovan as the candidate of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), in which the ruling DMK is a part of.

In a significant development, Makkal Needhi Maiam which has neither extended support nor joined alliance with any major party, for the first time extended support to the Congress.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi which named Menaka Navaneethan and Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam which named S. Anand as their candidates are to go alone. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam which fielded A.M. Shiva Phrashanth opted out of the poll fray at the eleventh hour after the Election Commission of India refused to allot ‘pressure cooker’ symbol (the symbol used by the party during 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly election) for the bypoll.

While winning the bypoll is a matter of prestige for the ruling DMK as the outcome may be viewed as a sort of referendum over its nearly two-year old government and it would also set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it means a boost to the image of the principal opposition party - AIADMK, led by its interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Amidst a legal tussle with his rebel O. Panneerselvam over party leadership, Mr. Palaniswami convinced one of his allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), to concede the seat to it.

In a show of strength, two-time MLA K.S. Thennarasu fielded by Mr. Palaniswami was accepted by the Election Commission of India as the AIADMK candidate while Mr. Panneerselvam announced the withdrawal of his candidate B. Senthil Murugan, after the peacemaking efforts of BJP, an ally of AIADMK in the NDA. The AIADMK is straining every nerve to demonstrate that it continued to be a force to reckon in West Tamil Nadu that is considered its bastion.

A total of 77 candidates are in the fray. As a result, five ballot machines bearing 16 symbols each are being used in every polling booth.

The constituency has a total of 2,26,898 voters including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 transgendered persons.

There are a total of 238 polling stations including 32 vulnerable ones. A total of 1,430 ballot units, 286 control units and 310 voter verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs) are being put to use.

Led by the District Eelction Officer H. Krishnanunni, as many as 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers, 62 additional officers and 286 micro-observers and more than 2,100 police and paramilitary personnel are on poll duty.

The votes will be counted on March 2, 2023.