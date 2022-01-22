CM orders action over poor quality of Pongal gift hampers

He instructs officials to act against the govt. servants and companies responsible

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday asked officials to take appropriate action against the government servants responsible for the poor quality of the Pongal gift hampers, regarding which complaints had been received.

He also instructed them to take severe action against the companies that supplied low-quality items, including blacklisting them.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to monitor the quality of the Pongal gift hampers being distributed to consumers. He also asked them to take severe action against anyone indulging in misdeeds, an official release said.

“The Chief Minister said that quality must be ensured in the hampers meant for the public, and that efforts to bring the government into disrepute cannot be allowed under any circumstances,” the release said.

During the meeting, the officials elaborated on the process being followed for the distribution of the hampers. The measures taken for ensuring quality were also discussed.

While the distribution of the Pongal gift hampers was on, “complaints were received over items supplied by a few companies in some parts of the State”, the release said. “They were enquired into, and action was taken immediately. Action is being taken against the companies that did not ensure quality in the supplies,” it added.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periasamy, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani and senior officials were present at the meeting.