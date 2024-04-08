April 08, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

With polling just over ten days away, parties are in full campaign mode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is located in Chhattisgarh. He will also visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate the Chennai Airport’s New Integrated Terminal Building. He will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh will also be in Tamil Nadu. He will address rallies in Namakal, Tenkasi and Nagapattinam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh on April 8. He will campaign in Dhanora in Seoni district. He will also visit Shahdol and participate in an event.

Eminent political strategist Prashant Kishor believes that the BJP will add significantly to its seats and vote share in south and east India. In an interaction with PTI editors, Mr. Kishor pointed out that the opposition frittered away opportunities because of laziness and misplaced strategies.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has launched several campaigns across social media platforms to nudge voters, especially young and first time voters, to cast their ballot in the elections. Polling for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will commence on April 19, with June 1 being the last phase.

