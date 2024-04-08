GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections
Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Chhattisgarh, visit Chennai on April 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh on April 8. He will campaign in Dhanora in Seoni district. He will also visit Shahdol and participate in an event. 

April 08, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a road show ahead in Jabalpur on April 7, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a road show ahead in Jabalpur on April 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

With polling just over ten days away, parties are in full campaign mode. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is located in Chhattisgarh. He will also visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate the Chennai Airport’s New Integrated Terminal Building. He will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. 

Read: PM Modi to visit Chennai on April 8 to launch a slew of projects

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh will also be in Tamil Nadu. He will address rallies in Namakal, Tenkasi and Nagapattinam. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh on April 8. He will campaign in Dhanora in Seoni district. He will also visit Shahdol and participate in an event. 

Eminent political strategist Prashant Kishor believes that the BJP will add significantly to its seats and vote share in south and east India. In an interaction with PTI editors, Mr. Kishor pointed out that the opposition frittered away opportunities because of laziness and misplaced strategies. 

Also read: Opposition missed chances, BJP to gain in east, south, may win over 300 seats: Prashant Kishor

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has launched several campaigns across social media platforms to nudge voters, especially young and first time voters, to cast their ballot in the elections. Polling for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will commence on April 19, with June 1 being the last phase. 

Also read: General Election 2024: full schedule

Here are the live updates. 

  • April 08, 2024 07:34
    Exclusive | K. Annamalai on the Katchatheevu issue, caste census, and more

    Days after BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai brought back into the limelight the issue of ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka five decades ago, he tells The Hindu that it is unconvincing that then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi “badly surrendered” on the issue.

    A person of Karunanidhi’s stature surrendered on Katchatheevu issue, says Annamalai

    BJP Tamil Nadu president discusses Katchatheevu issue with The Hindu, questioning M. Karunanidhi's decision.

  • April 08, 2024 07:24
    Madhya Pradesh | 4 injured after a stage collapses during PM Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur

    Around four people, including one police officer, were injured after a stage collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jabalpur area of Madhya Pradesh on April 7. The injured were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.​Read the story here.

