April 09, 2024 07:48 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest on April 9. Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged Excise scam. Also read: Delhi Excise policy case | ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In his main petition, Mr. Kejriwal has three pleas: to declare the arrest as illegal; to quash the remand order; and to release him from custody. In his application for interim relief, Mr. Kejriwal had sought his release from “illegal custody”. He questioned the timing of his arrest by the ED and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field.

Also read: Probe against Kejriwal at nascent stage: Enforcement Directorate to HC

The ED has opposed the plea, saying that Mr. Kejriwal cannot claim immunity from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday.