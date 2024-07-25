GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Video Uttara Kannada landslip: Operation to rescue Kerala truck and driver resume at Shirur in Karnataka

Officials informed mediapersons on July 25 that people using mobile handsets will not be allowed near the site, as any radiation will affect the assessment of the location

Updated - July 25, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 10:44 am IST - Shirur (uttara Kannada district)

Girish Pattanashetti
The truck and its driver, Arjun, are from Kerala. They were caught in a landslip in Gangavali river, near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, on July 16, 2024. 

The truck and its driver, Arjun, are from Kerala. They were caught in a landslip in Gangavali river, near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, on July 16, 2024.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The operation to search for and rescue a truck driver trapped under mud by a landslip in Gangavali river, near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, resumed on July 25 morning. The truck and its driver, Arjun, are from Kerala. They were caught in a landslip on July 16.

The operation to search for and rescue a truck driver trapped under mud by a landslip in Gangavali river, near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, resumed on July 25, 2024.  | Video Credit: Girish Pattanashetti

The operation was called off on July 24 evening following inclement weather.

Although experts in radar technology from a private agency had reached the landslip site near Shirur by evening, a heavy downpour prevented a coordinated effort that was scheduled to be carried out with the help of helicopters from the Coast Guard and personnel from the Indian Navy.

By that time, the team had confirmed that a heavy metal object was under water around 30 m from the riverbank.

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya, Superintendent of Police Narayan and Ankola MLA Satish Sail, who have been monitoring the operation from day one, informed mediapersons on July 25 that people using mobile handsets will not be allowed near the site, as any radiation will affect the assessment of the location.

Instead, they will brief mediapersons on the progress of the rescue work.

Karnataka / Kerala / natural disasters

