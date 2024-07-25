July 25, 2024 11:37

Four dead in rain-related incidents in Pune

Heavy and incessant rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra’s Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on July 25, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said. The IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for Pune district and asked people to take precautions. Schools and colleges in most parts of the district have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall warning, they said.

In the city, housing societies in the low-lying areas, such as Sinhagad Road, Bavdhan, Baner and Deccan Gymkhana, witnessed flooding and inundation and efforts have been launched by the fire brigade and disaster management cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to evacuate the stranded people, the officials said.

While three men died of electrocution in Deccan area of the city while trying to move their handcart, on which they used to sell egg dishes, got submerged due to heavy rains, one person died and another one sustained injuries in a landslide in Tahmini ghat section in Mulshi tehsil, district officials said. The district administration and local police are engaged in the task removing the debris from the road, he said adding that after removing it the road will be open for the vehicular movement.

PTI