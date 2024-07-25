The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning at 10:20 a.m. on July 25. Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Ahmednagar, Dharashiv, Nanded, Latur and Ghat areas of Satara during the next 3-4 hours. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall, officials said. A similar order has been issued for Wada and Vikramgad talukas in Palghar district.Track latest updates here:
Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the rain situation and instructed the district authorities and the civic administration to provide all the help to the citizens.