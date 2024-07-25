GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Maharashtra rains LIVE updates: Four dead in rain-related incidents in Pune; public transport services disrupted in Mumbai

Heavy downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city

Updated - July 25, 2024 11:47 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ulhas River may cross the danger mark. As per the BMC, Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing.

Ulhas River may cross the danger mark. As per the BMC, Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning at 10:20 a.m. on July 25. Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Ahmednagar, Dharashiv, Nanded, Latur and Ghat areas of Satara during the next 3-4 hours. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall, officials said. A similar order has been issued for Wada and Vikramgad talukas in Palghar district.

Track latest updates here:
  • July 25, 2024 11:47
    Dy CM takes stock of situation

    Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the rain situation and instructed the district authorities and the civic administration to provide all the help to the citizens.

  • July 25, 2024 11:45
    Ulhas River breaches danger mark; Mithi River nearing danger levels
  • July 25, 2024 11:45
    29 stranded tourists evacuated

    29 tourists who were stranded due to flooding at resorts and bungalows in Malavli area near Lonavala hill station in the district were evacuated on July 24 evening.

  • July 25, 2024 11:43
    Red alert in Pune; Yellow alert in Mumbai

    The IMD has given a red alert for Pune and yellow alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

  • July 25, 2024 11:41
    Three people feared trapped in bungalow in Lavasa

    In another incident, three people are feared trapped in a bungalow in Lavasa area after mudslide, police told PTI.

  • July 25, 2024 11:37
    Four dead in rain-related incidents in Pune

    Heavy and incessant rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra’s Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on July 25, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said. The IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for Pune district and asked people to take precautions. Schools and colleges in most parts of the district have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall warning, they said.

    In the city, housing societies in the low-lying areas, such as Sinhagad Road, Bavdhan, Baner and Deccan Gymkhana, witnessed flooding and inundation and efforts have been launched by the fire brigade and disaster management cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to evacuate the stranded people, the officials said.

    While three men died of electrocution in Deccan area of the city while trying to move their handcart, on which they used to sell egg dishes, got submerged due to heavy rains, one person died and another one sustained injuries in a landslide in Tahmini ghat section in Mulshi tehsil, district officials said. The district administration and local police are engaged in the task removing the debris from the road, he said adding that after removing it the road will be open for the vehicular movement.

    PTI

  • July 25, 2024 11:35
    Heavy traffic seen on Eastern Express Highway

    mumbai rain.jpg

  • July 25, 2024 11:33
    Pune one of the worst affected cities in State

    Mutha River in Pune overflows after heavy rains, in Pune on July 24, 2024.

    Due to heavy rains in Pune yesterday night, water entered the houses and buildings located in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas. The Pune Fire Department has brought boats to evacuate the people from the residences.

    Additionally, the District Information Office has also predicted gusty winds at the rate of 50 to 60 km per hour likely to occur in isolated places over Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and moderate ran in Kolhapur and the Ghat areas of Pune in the next three hours. 

    Orders have been given by District Magistrate Suhas Diwas to keep the schools in Pune closed as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli and the Khadakwasla areas. Advisories have also been issued to the public to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary.

    ANI

  • July 25, 2024 11:29
    Heavy rainfall forces release of water from Khadakwasla Dam-Pune

    Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity today. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River at 6 a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs. Earlier today at 4 a.m., water was released at a speed of 27203 cusecs. An alert has been issued to the residents living along the riverbanks to be careful.

    ANI

  • July 25, 2024 11:24
    Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Thane, Raigad, Pune and Palghar

    Considering the heavy rainfall in the district, the Department of Education (Secondary) Zilla Parishad, Thane, has declared a holiday for all the private and government schools today. A similar order has been issued in Palghar, Raigad and Pune districts.

    Lalita Dahitule, Education Officer (secondary) Zilla Parishad, Thane and Balasaheb Raksha, Education officer (Primary) Zilla Parishad, Thane said that students from class 1 to 12 may experience inconvenience to commute to school. Considering the safety of the students, the education department declared holiday for all the schools. They also asked all the school teachers and principals to ensure all the students who came to school in the morning session today, they must reach their respective homes safe.

    - Purnimah Sah & Ateeq Shaikh

  • July 25, 2024 11:23
    Andheri subway shut for vehicular movement

    The Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed for vehicular movement following waterlogging from the persistent rainfall. Earlier on July 24, Mumbai local train services were affected for nearly 30-45 minutes when a bamboo structure fell on the overhead cable system between Matunga and Sion stations. The accident impacted several train operations, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

    ANI

  • July 25, 2024 11:22
    Water stock in seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6 a.m. today

    mumbai rain.jpg

  • July 25, 2024 11:20
    High tide of 4.64 metres expected at 2:51 p.m.

    Moderate to heavy rain was seen in Mumbai city and suburbs. IMD has predicted the ossibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely. Average rainfall recorded from 8 a.m. on July 24 till 8 a.m. July 25 was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in eastern suburbs and 88 mm in western suburbs.

    High tide of 4.64 metres is expected at 2:51 p.m. and a low tide of 1 metre at 9 p.m.

    -Purnima Sah

  • July 25, 2024 11:17
    Downpours disrupt public transport services in Mumbai

    The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city. The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters. Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Vile Parle and the Western Express Highway show commuters making their way through the downpours.

    ANI

