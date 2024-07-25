Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the budget for the 2024-25 financial year on July 25.

A general discussion on the budget will take place on July 27, followed by the Chief Minister’s response to Opposition queries on the same day. Debates on grants are scheduled for July 28 and 29, with the Finance Minister providing answers on July 30. The Appropriation Bill for 2024-25 will be passed on July 31.

The Budget Session will continue until July 31.