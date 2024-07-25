GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Telangana Budget 2024-25 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to present the budget today

The Budget Session will continue until July 31

Updated - July 25, 2024 11:38 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka | Photo Credit: Shilpi Sampad 11074@Hyderabad

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the budget for the 2024-25 financial year on July 25. 

Also Read: Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates

A general discussion on the budget will take place on July 27, followed by the Chief Minister’s response to Opposition queries on the same day. Debates on grants are scheduled for July 28 and 29, with the Finance Minister providing answers on July 30. The Appropriation Bill for 2024-25 will be passed on July 31. 

The Budget Session will continue until July 31.

Follow live updates here:

    Related Topics

    Telangana / budgets and budgeting / Hyderabad

    Top News Today

    0 / 0
    Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
    • Access 10 free stories every month
    • Save stories to read later
    • Access to comment on every story
    • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
    • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
    Sign in

    Comments

    Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

    We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.