Live

Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn. likely to raise NEET paper leak issue as 18th Lok Sabha opens today

The row over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker is likely to cast a shadow over the first session of Parliament

Updated - June 24, 2024 08:09 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 07:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bhartruharim Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, on June 24, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bhartruharim Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 18th Lok Sabha opens on June 24 with the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inaugural special session of Parliament will likely see the Opposition raise the NEET paper-leak issue.

Also read | NEET row: Rahul promises to take the voice of the youth from the streets to Parliament

With the Lok Sabha 2024 election results signalling a resurgent INDIA bloc, row over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the now-cancelled UGC-NET exam has emerged as a point of contention between the new BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition alliance. This is set to make stormy the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The row over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker is likely to cast a shadow over the session. The move has drawn flak from the Opposition, which alleged that the claim of Congress member K. Suresh to the post was overlooked by the government.

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Mr. Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Mr. Mahtab will then reach Parliament House and call the Lok Sabha to order at 11 a.m.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • June 24, 2024 08:01
    First session of 18th Lok Sabha to see oath-taking, Speaker election

    The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha beginning on June 24 will see oath-taking by newly elected members followed by election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu’s address to joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27.

    The row over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker is likely to cast a shadow over the session. The move has drawn flak from the Opposition, which alleged that the claim of Congress member K. Suresh to the post was overlooked by the government.

    Click here to read more...
  • June 24, 2024 07:37
    Oppn likely to target Modi govt. over NEET ‘paper leak’

    With the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha opening on June 24, the Opposition INDIA bloc is geared up to corner the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre on various issues, including the ongoing row over irregularities and alleged paper leaks marring two premier entrance examinations.

    Hitting out at PM Modi for maintaining a “silence” on the NEET issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 18 had asserted that his party is committed to taking the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament.

    “We are committed to perform our role as a responsible Opposition to raise the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament and put pressure on the government to formulate strict policies,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

    Click here to read more...

