The 18th Lok Sabha opens on June 24 with the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inaugural special session of Parliament will likely see the Opposition raise the NEET paper-leak issue.

With the Lok Sabha 2024 election results signalling a resurgent INDIA bloc, row over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the now-cancelled UGC-NET exam has emerged as a point of contention between the new BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition alliance. This is set to make stormy the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The row over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker is likely to cast a shadow over the session. The move has drawn flak from the Opposition, which alleged that the claim of Congress member K. Suresh to the post was overlooked by the government.

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Mr. Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Mr. Mahtab will then reach Parliament House and call the Lok Sabha to order at 11 a.m.