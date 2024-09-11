Cabinet nod for free health cover to all those 70 years and above

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This will benefit approximately 4.5 crore families, with six crore senior citizens, with ₹5 lakh free health insurance cover on a family basis.

This scheme was one of the promised agenda in the BJP manifesto and with this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of the AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under the AB PM-JAY.

The senior citizens of the age 70 and above belonging to families already covered under the AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to ₹5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70). All other senior citizens of the age 70 and above will get a cover up to ₹5 lakh per year on a family basis. Senior citizens of the age 70 and above who are already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) may either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY. It has been clarified that senior citizens of 70 years and above who are under private health insurance policies or Employees’ State Insurance scheme will be eligible to avail benefits under the AB PM-JAY.

“The AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme which provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore individuals corresponding to 12.34 crore families,” said a release by the Central government.

All members of the eligible families irrespective of age are covered under the scheme. The scheme has covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions, including 49% women beneficiaries. The public has benefited to the extent of over ₹1 lakh crore under the scheme.

The expansion of cover to senior citizens of the age of 70 and above was earlier announced by Mr. Modi in April 2024.

Continuous expansion

The Health Ministry added that the AB PM-JAY scheme had witnessed continuous expansion of the beneficiary base. Initially, 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families comprising the bottom 40% of India’s population were covered under the scheme. Later, the Government of India, in January 2022 revised the beneficiary base under AB PM-JAY from 10.74 crore to 12 crore families considering India’s decadal population growth of 11.7% over 2011 population.

“The scheme was further expanded to cover 37 lakh ASHAs/AWWs/AWHs working across the country and their families for free healthcare benefits. Taking the mission ahead, the AB PM-JAY would now provide free healthcare coverage of ₹5 lakh to all citizens of the age-group of 70 years and above across the country,” the Ministry noted.