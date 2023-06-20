HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senthilbalaji to undergo surgery on June 21: T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

The arrested Minister Senthilbalaji was not aware of the "critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

June 20, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

PTI
Police force deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is undergoing treatment. File

Police force deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is undergoing treatment. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji will undergo a surgery for heart related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

ALSO READ
PIL in Madras High Court questions Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

"Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthilbalaji it will be done tomorrow," Mr. Subramanian told reporters here.

He said the Minister was not aware of the "critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors.

On June 14, Mr. Senthilbalaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", Kauvery hospital, which is treating him said.

Related Topics

political development / corruption & bribery / investigation / money laundering / Tamil Nadu / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.