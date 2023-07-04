SC refuses plea to transfer Senthilbalaji case to itself after HC gives split verdict

July 04, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on July 4 did not entertain a plea by the Enforcement Directorate to decide by itself the question of custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money-laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam following a split verdict by the Madras High Court.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, instead, requested the Madras High Court Chief Justice to expeditiously constitute a larger Bench to hear the case.

The hearing in the top court came within hours of the High Court delivering the split verdict on July 4.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the central agency, urged the Bench to authoritatively decide the “neat questions of law” as to whether a habeas corpus petition would stand after a judicial order of remand and if the time spent by Mr. Senthilbalaji under medical treatment in a private hospital should be excluded from the period of custody allowed to the ED.

“He is an influential person. Every day that passes increases the risk of tampering of evidence in the case. The damage would be irreversible,” Mr. Mehta stressed vehemently.

Appearing for Mr. Senthilbalaji, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Amit Anand Tiwari objected to Mr. Mehta’s suggestion to transfer the case to the Apex Court.

“How can you bypass the High Court? How can this request even be entertained? A three-judge Bench has to be constituted. They have to decide first,” he submitted.

Agreeing with Mr. Sibal, the apex court asked the High Court Chief Justice “to place the matter before a larger Bench at the earliest and further to request the assigned Bench to decide the case as early as possible”.

The Bench adjourned the case to July 24, noting that the “pendency of the special leave petition will have no bearing on the proceedings before the High Court”.

The Supreme Court on June 21 had left it entirely to the Madras High Court to decide whether Tamil Nadu Minister’s move to a private hospital had thwarted the central agency’s “right to remand” and interrogate him on the money-laundering charges.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the apex court against the Madras High Court’s decision to entertain the habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji’s wife the very next day after he was arrested and remanded to police custody on June 14.

The central agency had alleged that the High Court had allowed Balaji to be shifted to a private hospital, denying the ED its right to custodial interrogation.

The apex court had at the time explained that mere entertaining of the habeas corpus petition by the High Court did not mean that it had found the plea “maintainable”.

The Bench had noted in June that the High Court had already suggested that the ED could form its own specialist board of doctors to examine Balaji at the private hospital and see if he is fit for interrogation.

On May 16, the apex court had paved the way for the investigation to continue against Mr. Balaji, who is accused of taking bribes in exchange for jobs in the Metro Transport Corporation (MTC).

The top court had set aside a Madras High Court order of October 31 last year, directing de novo or fresh investigation against the Minister. The apex court had directed the investigation to be wrapped up in two months.

The judgment, authored by Justice V. Ramasubramanian (since retired), had also given the green signal for initiation of proceedings by the Enforcement Directorate in related money laundering charges against the Minister. The judgment in May had eventually led to the eventual arrest of the Minister.