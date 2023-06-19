HamberMenu
Senthilbalaji arrest | SC agrees to hear plea against HC order allowing shifting of T.N. Minister to private hospital

The Madras HC on June 15 allowed the shifting of Senthilbalaji, arrested by the ED and since under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility

June 19, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Madras High Court on June 15 gave permission to V. Senthilbalaji, (erstwhile) Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise who was undergoing treatment at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai to be shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. File

The Madras High Court on June 15 gave permission to V. Senthilbalaji, (erstwhile) Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise who was undergoing treatment at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai to be shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on June 21 a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate against an order of the Madras High Court allowing the shifting of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji to a private hospital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a Vacation Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M.M. Sundresh seeking urgent hearing.

Mr. Mehta told the Bench that Mr. Senthilbalaji is an influential Minister and the high court has allowed his transfer to a private hospital.

Also Read | T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest 

The high court, which was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Mr. Senthilbalajii's wife, gave the interim order. It also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the main plea of 'illegal' arrest of Mr. Senthilbalajii and posted the matter to June 22.

The ED argued that the Madras HC ought not to have entertained a habeas corpus petition against the legal arrest of the Minister.

The HC on June 15 allowed the shifting of the Minister, arrested by the ED and since under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility.

The high court had said Mr. Senthilbalaji would continue to remain in judicial custody and allowed the probe agency to have its own team of doctors to examine the Minister. 

The Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam against him when he was the Transport Minister in the earlier AIADMK Cabinet led by late J Jayalalithaa.

