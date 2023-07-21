Supreme Court issues notice in Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji cash-for-jobs scam case

July 21, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Supreme Court on July 21 issued notice in a petition by Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji challenging Enforcement Directorate‘s (ED) power to take him into custody for interrogation in money laundering charges linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh agreed to list the case on July 26.

Recently a third judge of the Madras High Court had confirmed that the time spent by Mr. Senthilbalaji in private medical care would be excluded from the 15-day police remand allowed to the ED.

The order has revived the central investigative agency’s power to subject Mr. Senthilbalaji to interrogation as soon as he comes out of the hospital.

The ruling by a third judge, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, followed a split verdict given by a Division Bench of the High Court.

The Supreme Court had on June 21 left it entirely to the Madras High Court to decide whether the Tamil Nadu Minister’s move to a private hospital thwarted the central agency’s “right to remand” and interrogate him on the money-laundering charges.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the ED, said the Madras High Court has upheld the agency’s right to investigate the case under the PMLA.