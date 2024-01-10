GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I-T officials inspect properties of Senthilbalaji’s brother, friend in Karur

The sprawling property on Karur-Coimbatore Road where Ashok Kumar, brother of Senthilbalaji, is allegedly building a bungalow and Kongu Mess, a restaurant owned by M. Subramani, were among the properties inspected by the officials.

January 10, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Senthilbalaji

Income Tax officials on Wednesday inspected the properties of persons acquainted with jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji here.

The sprawling property on Karur-Coimbatore Road where V. Ashok Kumar, brother of the Minister, is allegedly building a bungalow and Kongu mess, a restaurant owned by M. Subramani, a friend of Mr. Senthilbalaji, were among the properties inspected by the officials.

They engaged a team of certified engineers, valuers and surveyors to measure the structures of Mr. Ashok Kumar’s bungalow and other properties, the police said. Wednesday’s inspections were sequel to the searches carried out by the officials at the properties of persons linked to Senthilbalaji, who has been in judicial custody since June 14 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, who was summoned repeatedly by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, is yet to appear before officials.

