HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senthilbalaji appears before Special Court

August 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman
Minister Senthilbalaji being produced before a special court in Chennai on Monday.

Minister Senthilbalaji being produced before a special court in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, on Monday appeared before the Special Court for exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs and received a copy of the ‘prosecution complaint’ filed by the ED.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested on June 14 in a money-laundering case that arose out of a criminal case filed against him by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police. He was remanded in judicial custody by the Principal District Sessions Court, but was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. On July 17, he was shifted from Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent a bypass surgery, to the Central Prison in Puzhal.

On August 12, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against him before the Principal Sessions Court, alleging that he was involved in money laundering linked to a ‘cash for jobs’ scam in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government.

The cases were filed against him during the last AIADMK government before 2021. He later joined the DMK and became the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition Enforcement. However, after his arrest, he remained a Minister without portfolio.

On August 16, the Principal Sessions Court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED and transferred the case to the Special Court in Singaravelar Maligai for trial.

On the orders of the Special Court, he was escorted by the police from the Central Prison to Singaravelar Maligai on Monday.

He was produced before the Special Court Judge, K. Ravi. On being produced before the court, Mr. Senthilbalaji was given a copy of the prosecution complaint by the court.

Special Public Prosecutor N. Ramesh, appearing for the ED, submitted that the investigation against Mr. Senthilbalaji alone had been completed, and with regard to the other accused in the case, the investigation was still pending and steps were being taken to secure them.

The case was adjourned to September 15 for further proceedings, and the judicial custody of Mr. Senthilbalaji was extended till that date. “Considering the health condition, the facts and circumstances of this case and the submissions of the public prosecutor, this accused is directed to be produced through video-conferencing, and if the personal appearance of the accused is necessary, the court can order in-person appearance,” said Mr. Ravi.

When the bail petition was filed on behalf of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the Special Court Judge directed his advocates to approach the Principal Sessions Court for bail and to get remedy.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.