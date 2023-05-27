Centre must take strict action against those who attacked I-T officials, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

May 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Centre to take strict action against those who attacked Income Tax (I-T) officials during searches on the premises of Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji’s brother V. Ashok Kumar and his acquaintances in Karur district.

In a statement, he alleged that under the DMK rule, a scam bigger than the irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy case had happened and action should be taken against the Minister in-charge and all others who are involved.

Mr. Palaniswami also criticised DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi’s remarks that the I-T searches have happened when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was abroad. “What is the connection between the Chief Minister and Income Tax Department,” he asked.

He also condemned Karur Superintendent of Police’s comment that the I-T Department did not inform the police about the searches. This raises doubts whether the police leak information before catching the thief, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also said when Mr. Stalin was the Opposition leader he issued statements linking the I-T raids happening on contractors at that time to the AIADMK. “What answer is the Chief Minister going to give on the raids going on for two days,” he asked and also condemned the police officials alleging that they were acting in favour of DMK.