Attack on Income Tax officials: HC seeks case documents

July 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to submit documents of cases pertaining to the attack on Income Tax officials who faced hostile reaction from alleged supporters of Minister V. Senthilbalaji when they went to search the premises of his acquaintances in Karur district.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed the authorities to submit the documents and adjourned the hearing in the case till July 21. The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the IT officials who sought cancellation of the bail granted to their attackers. The officials said in view of the prima facie materials available with the department, a search was authorised by the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation) and a warrant issued on May 25 to conduct searches at various places.

The officials said, on May 26, a large group of people gathered on one of the premises and verbally abused them. Certain confidential documents and the department seals were also snatched from them. They were attacked. Four officials were admitted to hospital for treatment, the officials said.

Though the police were informed beforehand, no police personnel were deployed to assist the team during the searches. The team resumed their searches on May 27 after they were provided security by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Complaints were lodged with the local police and cases were registered against those who were involved in the attack. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. However, they were granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Karur. Though permission was sought to file an intervention application, the request was denied. Bail was granted to the accused in a mechanical manner. The fact that the IT officials had been manhandled and roughed up was not considered at all, they said and demanded the cancellation of the bail granted to their attackers.