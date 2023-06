June 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a complaint by Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s wife S. Megala, alleging violation of human rights by the agency’s officials. The Minister was arrested by the ED last week in Chennai and has since been hospitalised for a cardiac-related issue.

Taking Ms. Megala’s complaint on file, the SHRC called for a report from the Joint Director of ED (Chennai Zone) within six weeks.